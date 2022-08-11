David Nussbaum Demonstrates PORTL’s HoloPortation Technology. Beam From Anywhere To Anywhere In Real-Time.

"If You Are An Educator Or If You A Politician Or An Inspirational Speaker Or A Religious Leader You Can Beam From The Safety And Security From Your Campaign Headquarters Or From Your Judge Chambers Or Wherever You Are Into Anywhere Do You Need To Be In Real Time"

Always Question What You Are Seeing!

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