Tiffany Polifko: Advocating for Children and Parents in Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko is a strong proponent of parents’ rights in education and the upbringing of their children and a believer in excellence in education.





In this interview with The New American, Ms. Polifko argued that there is an urgent need to raise the academic bar and focus on meritocracy to incentivize students to work hard and succeed. At the same time, school curriculums must be free from identity politics, sexual content, and critical race theory (CRT) in order for children to respect and value themselves and others and to become productive and patriotic Americans. Another priority is supporting teachers with knowledge of pedagogy and behavioral science, the candidate added.





Tiffany Polifko is a mother of two, a special education professional, and a member of the grassroots parents’ movement in Loudoun County, Virginia.









