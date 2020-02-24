Human Consciousness Changes Physical Reality & CoVid 19 Immunity w/ Max & Phil

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See part 1: https://youtu.be/sP_u919JgoU
Part 2 of my show with scientists Max & Phil. Part 1 we discussed the very real pending disruptions to the global supply chain. Part 2 we are discussing positive solutions on how we can create a better world through consciousness. We discuss studies conducted by Harvard and other researchers in this field. Go to http://SarahWestall.com to see more