The residents in Shanghai were snapping up crazily

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The Covid-19 infected cases increased so fast. On the evening of the 27th, the authorities suddenly announced taking the Huangpu River as the boundary, it should be “closed” in sections and in batches, which triggered citizens scrambling for supplies, and the public criticized the government for being “crazy”.