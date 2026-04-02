THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 26: Raising the Dead

Matthew wrote about the day when Jesus called him to become a disciple. He was a tax collector and despised by Jewish society, but the God-man came to call sinners to repentance. The disciples of John the Baptist wanted to know why Jesus’ disciples did not fast like them.

The Son of God replied that it was not necessary while He was present. Jesus was a superstar, and as He was going to heal Jairus’ daughter, He was mobbed by a throng of people. A sick woman reached out to touch the hem of His garment and the Son of God felt healing power leave His body. The daughter of Jairus was dead by the time they arrived. The God-man quietly announced that she was just sleeping and the mourners laughed with derision.

Jesus was not unnerved because He knew what was going to take place. He gently took her cold hand, instructed the girl to rise, and the resurrection was instantaneous as healing power surged throughout her body. These three stories illustrate the character of Jesus and the good news is that He is still the same today.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1921.pdf

RLJ-1921 -- JULY 16, 2023

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