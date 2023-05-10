Create New Account
Breaking News with John Solomon, Biden "Bribery" Probe Broaden | TRIGGERED Clip
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
Breaking News with John Solomon, Biden "Bribery" Probe Broadens | Don Trump Jr: TRIGGERED Ep. 31


The Ukrainian prosecutor that Biden personally handpicked is the source for the story John Solomon broke today regarding the ex-prosecutor (American) that spoke up about Biden corruption in 2018.


“Think about that. The guy that was dealing with Joe Biden thought Joe Biden was corrupt enough that he wanted to come to the US attorney & prove that.”


Biden’s own guy turned him in! 😂


Full interview:

https://rumble.com/v2mprza-breaking-news-with-john-solomon-biden-bribery-probe-broadens-triggered-ep.-.html

corruptionccpbiden crime familyukraine money launderingbiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

