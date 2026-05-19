Trump Reposted Me — Here's Why That Matters | Julie Donuts

President Trump reposted one of Julie's posts from X. It highlighted the amazing work of Promethean Action — where they were talking about Obama and how it was his worst day.





Julie's message: If you are not following Promethean Action on X and YouTube, please do so. This team of incredible human beings are bringing you the actual news, bypassing the fake media. They break down very precisely what President Trump is really doing — and there is a concerted, well-funded opposition trying to keep the American people and the world from understanding it.





President Trump reposting her content proves something bigger: the administration listens. They see what we the people are doing. They're taking the temperature of the country. And they need us on board with an understanding of what he is doing.





Julie urges everyone to ignore the noise. There are so many accounts out there that are actually paid to make you not care — to frustrate you, to make you doubt our amazing president and his administration. Do not allow them to do that to you.





President Trump is taking down these globalist monsters one step at a time. Stay engaged. Stay focused. Do not pay attention to all the unbelievable noise.





The best is yet to come. And they need our support. Your voice matters — no matter how small your account is. Keep supporting our amazing president. God bless America. God bless this amazing administration. We love you, President Trump. Thank you for all you do.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.