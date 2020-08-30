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Pat Buchanan: Why the nation needs to choose Trump
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35 views • August 30, 2020
Longtime political commentator, columnist, politician and broadcaster Pat Buchanan comments exclusively on the policy differences between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, their 2020 election match-up, and why he believes Trump needs to be re-elected in order to ensure the safety and security of communities across the country. - with Newsmax TV's Michelle Malkin
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