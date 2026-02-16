BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Love That Lasts: How to Protect Your Marriage From Betrayal - Dr. Willard Harley
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
1 day ago


How do you build an affair-proof marriage? Dr. Willard Harley knows the secret! Willard is the creator of Marriage Builders and the author of His Needs Her Needs: Making Romantic Love Last. With decades of marriage under his belt and a lifetime of expertise counseling couples through a gamut of sticky situations, he talks about his heartfelt mission to help people take the steps needed to steer clear of infidelity. Willard also highlights a growing trend among young adults: the fear of matrimony. What is driving this fear? Is it generational trauma? Is it seen as a cultural norm? Willard observes that as society becomes more sophisticated and educated, the more fearful they become of marriage. Willard is passionate about addressing these fears and encouraging healthy marriages.



TAKEAWAYS


Those who get married today tend to have fewer children than previous generations


Willard says that up to 70 percent of marriages are affected by infidelity


Staying in love makes remaining faithful a lot easier and dating your spouse is a great way to enjoy the best things about life


Fear of marriage likely stems from observing unhappy parental figures



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4afWpqL

Marriage Questionnaires: https://bit.ly/3O7P9Wq

His Needs, Her Needs book: https://bit.ly/4awhH4C


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARRIAGE BUILDERS

Website: https://www.marriagebuilders.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Marriagebuildersradio/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marriage_builders/

X: https://x.com/MarriageBuilder

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MarriageBuilders


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/49W2CI6

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #WillardHarley #BillHarley #Adultery #Infidelity #CheatingSpouse #Fidelity #Faithfulness #Loyalty #Restoration

#Restored #Marriage #MarriedLife #MarriageGoals #cheating #romance #trauma #brokenfamilies #counseling #familyhealing


Keywords
lovehealingmarriageromancehealthyadulterytraumabetrayalspouseinfidelitymarriedtina griffincounter culture mom showmatrimonydr willard harleyemotional fear
