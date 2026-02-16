Love That Lasts: How to Protect Your Marriage From Betrayal - Dr. Willard Harley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do you build an affair-proof marriage? Dr. Willard Harley knows the secret! Willard is the creator of Marriage Builders and the author of His Needs Her Needs: Making Romantic Love Last. With decades of marriage under his belt and a lifetime of expertise counseling couples through a gamut of sticky situations, he talks about his heartfelt mission to help people take the steps needed to steer clear of infidelity. Willard also highlights a growing trend among young adults: the fear of matrimony. What is driving this fear? Is it generational trauma? Is it seen as a cultural norm? Willard observes that as society becomes more sophisticated and educated, the more fearful they become of marriage. Willard is passionate about addressing these fears and encouraging healthy marriages.
TAKEAWAYS
Those who get married today tend to have fewer children than previous generations
Willard says that up to 70 percent of marriages are affected by infidelity
Staying in love makes remaining faithful a lot easier and dating your spouse is a great way to enjoy the best things about life
Fear of marriage likely stems from observing unhappy parental figures
