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Veggies Or A Fattened Calf - Proverbs 15:17 (NIV)
17 Better a small serving of vegetables with love
than a fattened calf with hatred.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Even a meager meal with loved ones
is better than a feast with other-thans.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2787ar5e
#better #small_serving #vegetables #love #fattened_calf #hatred