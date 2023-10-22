WHATEVER HAPPENED 🦧🦄🍆🤔🤨 TO MICHAEL LAVAUGHN ROBINSON?

Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/reggytrades/status/709498437058895872
Michael LaVaughn Robinson (aka Michelle Obama), 324 Euclid St., Chicago, Ill.? Ya Think?
http://tinyurl.com/ht9tbth
https://reaganiterepublicanresistance.blogspot.com/2014/05/reaganites-sunday-funnies_11.html#more
JIX5A on X: "From Michael to Michelle 🤫" / X
https://twitter.com/JIX5A/status/1669117667817431040?lang=en
Michelle Obama is a MAN... “Michelle Obama, First Ladyboy [not actually...but I digress]
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj8Jt1IDiX3/
https://br.ifunny.co/picture
https://optimistminds.com/michael-lavaughn-robinson//michael-lavaughn-robinson-a-very-close-friend-of-barack-obama-iySO0Wpd7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.