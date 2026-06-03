HE CRIED FOR HELP: Why This Is WORSE Than George Floyd. The Henry Nowak Body Cam Footage IS OUT

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The treatment of Henry Nowak by British police is being called the most callous disregard for human life caught on tape. While he writhed on the ground, struggling to breathe, they were indifferent. This video breaks down the full body cam footage and why this specific case marks a turning point in how we view state power. This is the creeping Marxist ideology within Great Britain, and the anti-racist DEI trainings, Hashtags: #BreakingNews #Justice #HumanRights #PoliceReform #MustWatch #henrynowak #justiceforhenry #antiracism