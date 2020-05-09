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Cease-and-Desist This! Why Shelley Luther Defied Order to Close Non-Essential Salon (1 of 2)
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1 view • May 09, 2020
Shelley Luther is the owner of the Salon À la Mode in Dallas, Texas, who was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine for opening her salon despite the stay-at-home order from Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s and county’s orders to close all non-essential businesses.
Luther reopened her salon, which had been closed since March 22, on April 24, and she received a citation from police. On April 25, Luther attended a protest at Frisco City Hall where she publicly tore up the cease-and-desist letter, receiving nationwide coverage.
Luther reopened her salon, which had been closed since March 22, on April 24, and she received a citation from police. On April 25, Luther attended a protest at Frisco City Hall where she publicly tore up the cease-and-desist letter, receiving nationwide coverage.
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