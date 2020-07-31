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FRONTLINE DOCTORS SUMMIT: WHY DID THEY DO IT?
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267 views • July 31, 2020
The co-organizer of the wildly successful & and heavily censored “Frontline Doctors Summit,” Jenny Beth Martin, speaks to Del, along with one of the participants, medical doctor, Jefferey Barke, MD, on why they participated in such a controversial event and how they won’t stop speaking out on a treatment that could help end this pandemic.
#FrontlineDoctors #HCQ #COVID19 #OpenSchools #Censorship #BeBrave
#FrontlineDoctors #HCQ #COVID19 #OpenSchools #Censorship #BeBrave
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