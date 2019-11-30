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I DON'T LOVE HIM, I'M JUST DESPERATE | REDONKULAS.COM
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111 views • November 30, 2019
But Giulia Simolo will never admit it.
The article on Bolde
https://www.bolde.com/perfect-guy-requirements-gone/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's irreverent "Serial Rabbit V"
Stream it for free on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Serial-Rabbit-V-Epic-Hunt/dp/B078LG8BKL
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
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Send physical donations to:
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Follow us on Gab, YouTube, and Bitchute!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Be a Simp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6dQPoMqZnY
Internet Dating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc1TdEVnjvQ
Your Standards Are Too Damn High
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDuLP6IIAZo
Hoe Into a Housewife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqlPnAKkWvg
Turn Offs For Men
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiuirMuoMng
Challenge Accepted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQ7DSgYwkY
The article on Bolde
https://www.bolde.com/perfect-guy-requirements-gone/
This episode of Popp Culture is sponsored by:
"The Rules: Reclaiming Your Freedom, Your Manhood, and Your Sanity" by Brant Von Goble
Download the Free PDF or purchase in paperback at http://www.vongoblerules.com/
Brett William Mauser's irreverent "Serial Rabbit V"
Stream it for free on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Serial-Rabbit-V-Epic-Hunt/dp/B078LG8BKL
Get some good advice from a raging asshole at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Gab, YouTube, and Bitchute!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Video Throwbacks
Don’t Be a Simp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6dQPoMqZnY
Internet Dating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc1TdEVnjvQ
Your Standards Are Too Damn High
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDuLP6IIAZo
Hoe Into a Housewife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqlPnAKkWvg
Turn Offs For Men
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiuirMuoMng
Challenge Accepted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQ7DSgYwkY
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