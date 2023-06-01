Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Directed Evolution'
137 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago |

mRNA Technology Is A Bioweapon

* The [Satanic] Scientific Technological Elite are plotting to become gods — and alter humanity forever.

* Karen Kingston’s research was featured in the newest SPN original presentation Final Days.

* She joins us to break down her explosive findings from the patents.

* The DoD invested nearly half a billion $ in synthetic biology.

* Top U.S. intelligence officials call gene editing a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

* Why was the mRNA technology approved and aggressively propagandized worldwide?

* The ’rona plandemic was a test run for an even more sinister plot to come.


The Stew Peters Show | 31 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2r8eo6-humanity-in-the-midst-of-ww3-big-pharmas-bioweapon-is-designed-to-destroy-t.html

Keywords
evilartificial intelligencegenocidesatanismdepopulationnanotechnologypopulation reductiontranshumanismbioweapongene editingdemocideexterminationbiowarfarebioterrorismbiotechnologyfinal daysplandemicmrnastew petersspike proteinkaren kingstonlipid nanoparticlenanoweaponelectromagnetic deviceelectromagnetic nanoparticle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket