Oral Health & Chronic Disease - The Truth About Common Dental Procedures with Dr. Blanche Grube – Part 1

Could the key to chronic illness be hiding in your mouth? Discover how common dental procedures like root canals and mercury amalgams can seed the bloodstream with dangerous bacteria and toxins, potentially contributing to conditions such as heart disease and even certain cancers. Learn why brushing and flossing aren’t the only answers; healthy dietary choices and avoiding harmful materials in your mouth are crucial steps toward safeguarding your health.

Join Dr. Hotze, and his special guest, Dr. Blanche Grube, a biological dentist and protégé of the renowned Dr. Hal Huggins to uncover the surprising ways your oral health can affect your entire body. Dr. Grube explains some of the hidden risks that both dentists and physicians often overlook as major causes of chronic inflammation. Equipped with her clinical experience and research-backed insights, she offers guidance on how to select safer, more holistic approaches to maintaining strong teeth and a healthier body overall.

