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Jerone Davison As "JeroneZilla" TAKES OVER INFOWARS! Will He Win In Arizona? CAN HE SAVE HUMANITY!?
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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72 views • July 23, 2022

Yeah, it's like that.... Jerone Davison of https://jeroneforcongress.com has announced his run for Congress in a bid to fight for the soul of America amid the globalist op to demoralize humanity into submission. Dub by Mighty Diamonds, Roots Radics, Sly and Robbie... [MUSICAL NOTE: It is a KNOWN FACT that a music bed may confuse censorship algorithms so please keep complaints to yourself, or send them elsewhere. Don't attack people who are really trying to help you and your family stay alive because you don't like some detail that doesn't fit a puritanical model you prefer.] Godzilla always reminds us that mankind's abuse of science always forces us back to nature... https://www.bitchute.com/video/CdLpxyLLcH8t/ Q The DUB - Austin Steinbart is Q - The Space Time Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbsvuJ5LuOkA/ We Are Being Played - Agenda 2030 DUBCAST How China's CCP Is Creating A Godlike A.I Cyrus A Parsa The A.I Organization - 8/15/20 https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjS2hzGJxRKG/ Questioning Q on THE NEW Adventures of Sid Canoe Pre-Launch Episode! https://www.bitchute.com/video/SVf4jXg7qexJ/ Dec 01, 2020 The NEW Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 1: "Visiting 'Q'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1cCp8iCdFdi2/ THE NEW ADVENTURES OF ZIDKENU EPISODE 3: "VISITING PRISON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zARVnvHh68B/ Jan 31, 2021 The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 10: "Apex of Human History" The canoe ride with "Countryman". These episodes are timeless regardless of the record date, which for this one was Veteran's Day 11/11/20 with a tip of the cap to all of those who are or were veterans. Willie Nelson is the featured artist as we approach the key moment in the history of the nation, or is it bigger than that? Is the Austin Steinbart trial a part of that? Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu Plus "Odysee" to be updated later https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f "Zidkenu" is BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio Heavily Censored on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe... PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM YOUTUBE which destroyed videos... ...for a historic BLOG that is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]

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alex jonesarizonaquantumelectionsaustin steinbartjerone davison
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