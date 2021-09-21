DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: THE STATE OF COVID TREATMENT

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Source: Mercola.com
> Cardiologist, internist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough discusses why a key aspect of care — early treatment — has been missing from the pandemic
>With no hope of early treatment, McCullough believes that most people became conditioned to wait for an injection
> COVID-19 injections are waning in effectiveness and linked to an unacceptable number of serious injuries and deaths
> McCullough is among a growing number of experts who believe COVID-19 injections are making the pandemic worse; indiscriminate vaccination is driving mutations, as the virus is mutating wildly to evade the injections
> At 53:40 in the video, you can view McCullough’s early treatment regimen, which initially includes a nutraceutical bundle, progressing to monoclonal antibody therapy, anti-infectives like HCQ or ivermectin, antibiotics, steroids and blood thinners
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https://www.primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine
https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies-VAERs-Reports_26MAR2021.pdf