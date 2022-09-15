LEGACY & SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTE RACISM

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Ever notice, no matter what the media organizations spew out, there always seems to be an inherent racism angle, ever wonder why that is? Is it a simple mistake, or a carefully executed agenda to foment division and chaos within our country?