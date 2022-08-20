SAS man filmed reptilian fallen angels in UK.

In 2008, a film surfaced of a shot down UFO, with a grey, demonic entity(so called alien) being recovered by a group over 8ft reptilian 'aliens'(fallen angels). It was filmed by a member of the SAS from one mile away on the video technology of the time on Goodwood Hill in the UK. There is great deception coming with this alien deception, they are Satan's army.

Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.