Ukrainian businessman Yevgeny Chernyak, accused of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been declared wanted by the Investigative Committee.

Chernyak is the owner of the alcohol brand "Khortytsa."

According to the investigation, from February to April 2022, Chernyak and other individuals conspired together.

The accomplices arranged for the transfer of more than 500 million rubles to servicemen of the AFU and other Ukrainian armed formations for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities on Russian territory.

In June 2023, Chernyak acquired and supplied goods intended for military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, with a value exceeding 90 million rubles.

Over 10 searches have been conducted in Moscow, the Moscow region, and other regions.

Seals of various commercial organizations, electronic media, and technical equipment were discovered and seized.

In the near future, the question of imposing arrest on the shares of organizations within the holding, the beneficiary of which is Chernyak, will be considered.

Interrogations have been conducted with the founders and managers of the organizations within the holding, as stated by Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.