Golden Tears of Jezebel Queen of the false Gospel

Psalm 37:1Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.2 For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.3 Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed.I vividly remember watching on "Christian" Television, Jezebel the Queen of Apostasy. Even though she had Multi Million dollar Mansions all over the place, private Jets and a colossal financial Empire, yet she was constantly on TV begging for Money and more money. I remember golden tears were literally falling from her eyes, for each tear Drop she managed to shed, she collected Millions of dollars from deceived devotees.Psalm 92:7When the wicked spring as the grass, and when all the workers of iniquity do flourish; it is that they shall be destroyed for ever:8 But thou, Lord, art most high for evermore.9 For, lo, thine enemies, O Lord, for, lo, thine enemies shall perish; all the workers of iniquity shall be scattered.It could be extremely difficult for uninformed believers to evaluate the power of these prophets who used to eat at the Table of the Queen of False Gospel. Loud and clear these Prophets were and are still proclaiming to have great healing powers from God to even raise the dead.Psalm 14:4Have all the workers of iniquity no knowledge? who eat up my people as they eat bread, and call not upon the Lord.During their frequent appearances on "Christian" Televisionwith Jezebel at their side, these prophets were never slow to flash their legendary Resume filled with miraculous healing of all sorts of incurable diseases. From Cancer to AIDS, no illnesses were too big for the Prophets of Jezebel to handle.Psalm 5:4 For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.5 The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.When Jezebel had a massive heart attack, they did not bring her to a Sanctuary of her Prophets of Signs and Wonders. Shewas rushed to the hospital where she passed away.Psalm 36:12There are the workers of iniquity fallen: they are cast down, and shall not be able to rise.Jezebel is gone, she left us a breed of multi-millionaire false Prophets that she had nourished and promoted. Just recently I saw a Video of her favorite false Prophet, so much evil, deceit and wickedness emanated from this guy and yet I actually felt bad for him.Proverbs 10:29The way of the Lord is strength to the upright: but destruction shall be to the workers of iniquity.I am fully aware of all the Harm the workers of Iniquity have done to the Church and to the Name of Christ, I was very surprised to find out that I do not hate them. However I am still not foolish enough to ever pray for these men who are apparently preaching Christ and yet have pledged allegiance to Satan.Job 34:22 There is no darkness, nor shadow of death, where the workers of iniquity may hide themselves.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: