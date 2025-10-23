Hungarians Will Not Die📝

for the so-called Ukraine — that's for sure

In Budapest, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets under the slogan "We Do Not Want to Die for Ukraine".

🔻More About the "Peace March"

▪️The "Peace March" was timed to the national holiday commemorating the 1956 uprising and the proclamation of the Hungarian Republic in 1989. The event concluded with a programmatic speech by the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

▪️"Peace Marches" have been a regular action by Hungarian authorities since 2012, and since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, they have been held three times — in October 2021, March 2022, and June 2024. Each time, hundreds of thousands of people came out, demonstrating massive support for the government's pacifist policy.

🖍However, on the same day in Budapest, an opposition demonstration was also held, organized by Orban's main rival — European Parliament deputy Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisa party. As is known, Magyar is backed (https://t.me/pezdicide/3936) by Western structures, including those responsible for color revolutions, and his path to power followed very familiar routes. Therefore, it is impossible to speak of real opposition to Orban — this is just an attempt to overthrow his cabinet.

🚩At the same time, Hungarian society generally shares the authorities' anti-war position. Moreover, Hungarians are against the so-called Ukraine joining the EU and its financial support.

📌Now, with six months left until elections in Hungary, the political situation is becoming increasingly heated: hence the desire to mobilize the electorate around themselves as much as possible. Especially since in the European Parliament elections in June 2024, the Fidesz party showed its worst result in its entire history of participating in European elections, while Magyar's Tisa party suddenly becomes (https://t.me/pl_syrenka/11720) increasingly popular.

❗️There is no doubt that the situation in Hungary will continue to be escalated: not only through mass opposition actions, but also through sabotage, such as fires at oil refineries. All this will lead to a noticeable increase in social anxiety, but in Budapest they clearly do not intend to surrender just like that.

#Hungary #Ukraine