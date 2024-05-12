Create New Account
AA_IB_367_Timing_is_Everything
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Tonight I will delve into the strange times that we live in. Moreover I will get into how everything seems as if it is off or not quite the same reality that it once was. We will cover 2012,Y2K, and the latest paradigm shifts of the 2000’s.


