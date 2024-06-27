© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am the target of many evil things that are trying to get me off of my true course. They use many tricks—flattery, deception, false prizes being made to appear real (you get the point)—in their efforts to pull me away from the calling assigned to me by Christ. Don’t fall for it. Don’t Get Distracted.
#Satan, #Christ, #DontGetDistracted