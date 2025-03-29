BrightLearn - Power Hungry: The Myths of 'Green' Energy and the Real Fuels of the Future by Robert Bryce

In "Power Hungry: The Myths of 'Green' Energy and the Real Fuels of the Future", Robert Bryce challenges the notion that renewables alone can meet global energy demands, arguing for a pragmatic approach based on power density, cost and scalability. Through examples like Kentucky’s highly productive Cardinal Mine—which generates energy equivalent to nearly all U.S. wind and solar combined—Bryce demonstrates coal’s enduring role in providing affordable, reliable energy. He critiques wind power’s limitations, citing Denmark’s stagnant emissions despite heavy investment, as intermittent supply forces reliance on coal and imported hydropower. Similarly, he dismantles T. Boone Pickens’ wind-centric plan, showing how it fails to reduce gas dependence and increases infrastructure costs. Instead, Bryce advocates for N2N (natural gas to nuclear), highlighting nuclear’s safety, zero emissions and ability to deliver constant power, alongside the efficiency and affordability of natural gas. While not dismissing renewables outright, he stresses the Four Imperatives (power density, energy density, cost,and scale) as critical to energy policy, urging a shift from idealism to realism with a focus on N2N for a sustainable, reliable future.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

