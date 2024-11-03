The Very Best Heliocentric Earth Theory Arguments

.... This is as good as they get, ladies and gentlemen.... when they tell you the closest star is 25 trillion miles away, yet you can still see this star clearly, with the naked eye.... such talk is surely on par with what you see and hear here... it's certainly no better... it's just utter non-sense. This is more true than it is funny. And it's more sad than it is true... trying to tell me I can see a light source... oh a really really big one though... 25 frickin trillion miles away. There's a law of physics that tells you this is pure crapolla... isn't it kind of weird how any discussion of space or stars and such, is never presented in any scientific way or manner... how the laws of physics are a pick and choose kind of thing to these "scientists", or scientist wannabe's.

Mention the Scientific Method, mention observable or measurable, or repeated testing, and you'll see a blank look come over their face... they are out of their element immediately, when such things are brought up... they only know and feel comfortable with, pseudo-science... they've been taught that's what real science is... they can't remember their 3rd grade science class telling them different... they become fully indoctrinated, unable to think for themselves, to the point of refusing to even look at valid empirical, scientific evidence ... and you just eventually have to go, damn man, you're a pretty lost and hopeless guy that can't fathom the reality of the real world, even with mountains of evidence and smart folks telling you you've been deceived... you're going to ignore all that, and go with, NASA. I think that makes you, a muse. Or a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

It's not good to fight for your captors, you see?... to fight on the side of those that abuse you and laugh at you, and fill your head with lies and fantasies. You should seriously think about saying, fuck that shit, or words to that effect, and get over here on the right side of the argument, where all the science is... we own science... science is our exclusive domain, we share it with not one single hard core globe believer... we have it all to ourselves. But the thing is, we don't want it all to ourselves, we want to share, so please, come and take some, take a little bit of science, eat a bit for breakfast, maybe a little more at dinner, we've got plenty, and it's all free for the taking.

How about this angle... you don't want to be the last one to know do you?

Or let me try this unconventional approach... hey, gear up your curiosity, make yourself get interested in this stuff, can you do that? Man that's lame. But maybe that's just what someone needed... I've tried everything but lame, so there ya have it. And with that, I'm all out of ammo.... for right now. Not really, but I gotta go.

