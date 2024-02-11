Create New Account
Paris hit with Massive Protest Against Immigration Bill from Palestine Supporters
GalacticStorm
Crowds of demonstrators took to the streets of Paris to protest against the French government's immigration bill and to express their support for Gaza. Paris hit with massive protest against immigration bill. 

protestsparisfrench government immigration billgaza supporters

