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3:10 Total Recall Election Integrity Rally. We The People AZ Alliance. Queen Creek Botanical Gardens
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90 views • April 02, 2021
3:10 Total Recall by We The People AZ Alliance Shelby Busch Steve Robinson Eric Wnuck. They had over two thousands in attendance Kudos Americans... Kudos... At Queen Creek Arizona. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA. #wethepeopleazalliance #shelbybusch #steverobinson #ericwnuck #georgenemeh #maaprealtalkshow #maapmedia #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #raw #queencreek #az #arizona #conservatives #republicans #rally #recall #totalrecall Their organization, We the People AZ Alliance, hosted an event at the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 10th 2021. The doors open at 5pm and the event starts on time at 6pm. The guests of honor were the following, amazing speakers (and more):
We the People AZ Alliance
Rep Jake Hoffman
Rep Walt Blackman
Congressman Paul Gosar Virtual Appearance
Candidate Josh Barnett
Mindy Robinson
Matt Couch
Pastor Brian Gibson
Prescott enews Lyle Rapacki
Tomi Collins
Anna Khait
Dr. Kelli Ward. By Virtual appearance.
Mike Lindell by Virtual appearance.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
We the People AZ Alliance
Rep Jake Hoffman
Rep Walt Blackman
Congressman Paul Gosar Virtual Appearance
Candidate Josh Barnett
Mindy Robinson
Matt Couch
Pastor Brian Gibson
Prescott enews Lyle Rapacki
Tomi Collins
Anna Khait
Dr. Kelli Ward. By Virtual appearance.
Mike Lindell by Virtual appearance.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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