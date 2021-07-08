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THE COSMIC HOAX: AN EXPOSÉ [2021] - DR. STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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134 views • July 08, 2021
THE COSMIC HOAX: AN EXPOSÉ [2021] - DR. STEVEN M. GREER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
In this urgent and groundbreaking film, Dr. Greer exposes the lies pushed by the National Security State, war profiteers and the corporate media (aka Deep State), and shows us how we can avoid the impending Globalist New World Order agenda.
We ask that you post this film on every social media site immediately to help us get the truth out! So long as the film is posted in its entirety and unedited and on a free site you have Creative Commons permission to use, share and post !
Let us renew our commitment to freedom and awakening around the world and affirm that we hold these new truths to be self-evident:
-That all conscious beings in the multiverse are created equal and are sentient by virtue of the same single light of Universal Consciousness that is awake within all;
-That the time for endless war must end and an age of Universal Peace and Consciousness Awareness must begin;
-That the Truth that we are not alone in the Multiverse should be known by all and that the destiny of humanity is to join these other life forms in peace;
-That humans beings must awaken and become conscious;
-That the racist ideology that divides humanity and that attempts to divide humans from their fellow denizens must be banished from the Earth forever;
-That the Deep State, Globalists, Freemans, Illuminati, Satanists, and Luciferians that divide humanity, create endless war and that hide the technologies to save the earth, establish peace and justice for all, may no longer prevail on Earth;
-That we come together as one people on Earth to resist tyranny and establish the long-awaited era of thousands of years of peace on Earth;
That we invite all people of good will on Earth and amongst the Stars to unite together as One People within One Multiverse. It is time!
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
In this urgent and groundbreaking film, Dr. Greer exposes the lies pushed by the National Security State, war profiteers and the corporate media (aka Deep State), and shows us how we can avoid the impending Globalist New World Order agenda.
We ask that you post this film on every social media site immediately to help us get the truth out! So long as the film is posted in its entirety and unedited and on a free site you have Creative Commons permission to use, share and post !
Let us renew our commitment to freedom and awakening around the world and affirm that we hold these new truths to be self-evident:
-That all conscious beings in the multiverse are created equal and are sentient by virtue of the same single light of Universal Consciousness that is awake within all;
-That the time for endless war must end and an age of Universal Peace and Consciousness Awareness must begin;
-That the Truth that we are not alone in the Multiverse should be known by all and that the destiny of humanity is to join these other life forms in peace;
-That humans beings must awaken and become conscious;
-That the racist ideology that divides humanity and that attempts to divide humans from their fellow denizens must be banished from the Earth forever;
-That the Deep State, Globalists, Freemans, Illuminati, Satanists, and Luciferians that divide humanity, create endless war and that hide the technologies to save the earth, establish peace and justice for all, may no longer prevail on Earth;
-That we come together as one people on Earth to resist tyranny and establish the long-awaited era of thousands of years of peace on Earth;
That we invite all people of good will on Earth and amongst the Stars to unite together as One People within One Multiverse. It is time!
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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