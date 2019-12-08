World War 3 (The Pacific Front)

As China rises in the Pacific the Allies (U.S., India, Australia, etc) attempt to encircle and counter the Hegemony, but war breaks out in the Pacific and soon the world falls into a new World War.FULL Pacific and Oceania Campaign. Also known as the Islands of War Video.Shattered Citadel Universe (World War 3)Created by: Michael MangualNote: Read Short Stories Based on World War Three at my website.Related World War 3 Articles...The Fall of Japan in WW3Report: Operation Dragons Fire (US Invasion)http://shatteredcitadel/operation_dragons_fire.htmlWW3 Short Story: Looking BackTwo hundred years after the Third Human Civil Warhttp://shatteredcitadel/looking_back.htmlComments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist and whatever, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction. We all have differing opinions. Yes, a lot of these pictures were created by me. Coming soon the novel itself.VISIT SC ONLINETons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOKFOLLOW SC ON TUMBLRFOLLOW SC ON TWITTER