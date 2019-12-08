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World War 3 (The Pacific Front)
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40 views • December 08, 2019
As China rises in the Pacific the Allies (U.S., India, Australia, etc) attempt to encircle and counter the Hegemony, but war breaks out in the Pacific and soon the world falls into a new World War.
FULL Pacific and Oceania Campaign. Also known as the Islands of War Video.
Shattered Citadel Universe (World War 3)
Created by: Michael Mangual
Note: Read Short Stories Based on World War Three at my website.
http://shatteredcitadel.com/index.html
Related World War 3 Articles...
The Fall of Japan in WW3
http://shatteredcitadel.com/state_of_japan.html
Report: Operation Dragons Fire (US Invasion)
http://shatteredcitadel/operation_dragons_fire.html
WW3 Short Story: Looking Back
Two hundred years after the Third Human Civil War
http://shatteredcitadel/looking_back.html
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist and whatever, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction. We all have differing opinions. Yes, a lot of these pictures were created by me. Coming soon the novel itself.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
FULL Pacific and Oceania Campaign. Also known as the Islands of War Video.
Shattered Citadel Universe (World War 3)
Created by: Michael Mangual
Note: Read Short Stories Based on World War Three at my website.
http://shatteredcitadel.com/index.html
Related World War 3 Articles...
The Fall of Japan in WW3
http://shatteredcitadel.com/state_of_japan.html
Report: Operation Dragons Fire (US Invasion)
http://shatteredcitadel/operation_dragons_fire.html
WW3 Short Story: Looking Back
Two hundred years after the Third Human Civil War
http://shatteredcitadel/looking_back.html
Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a msg for more info.
Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist and whatever, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction. We all have differing opinions. Yes, a lot of these pictures were created by me. Coming soon the novel itself.
VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.
FOLLOW SC ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shattered-Citadel/165578423495854
FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/
FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776
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