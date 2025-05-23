Ukraine peace talks: Trump can either accept Russia's demands or WALK AWAY - US analyst

After a recent Putin-Trump conversation, POTUS made it clear he "WON’T GO back to Congress and do what Biden did before him," John Mearsheimer stressed.

He added that Ukraine knows full well that “all that weaponry and all that money that is in the Biden pipeline is going to EVAPORATE at some point in time.”

RUSSIAN ARMY WEEKLY REPORT: DEVASTATING STRIKES & ENEMY LOSSES

Russian air defenses shot down 1548 drones.

🔹TSENTR: 2875+ Nazis ERASED

🔹SEVER: 1180+ cannon fodder WIPED OUT

🔹YUG: 1665 militants SENT TO HELL

🔹ZAPAD: 1585+ troops LIQUIDATED

🔹VOSTOK: 1185+ soldiers ANNIHILATED