The Mainstream Media Is Now Covering Alexis Lorenze's Horrific Vaccine Injury.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
0
523 views • 7 months ago

The mainstream media is now covering Alexis Lorenze's horrific vaccine injury.


Fox News 11 Los Angeles calls what Alexis suffered an “extreme adverse reaction.”


“Alexis says she ultimately agreed to the hospital's requirement of receiving three vaccines: meningitis, pneumonia and tetanus. Within 10 minutes, she had an extreme adverse reaction.”


Nurse Angela, who has honorably stayed at Alexis's bedside, reports, “She lost vision in both eyes. She started bleeding out of her nose, she started vomiting, and then these purple patches under her skin started appearing at the top of her head, and then just started spreading. And it's now covering pretty much all of her body.”


Fox News 11 tried contacting UCI Medical Center for comment, but “despite repeated calls and e-mails, UCI Media Relations has not responded.”


Thankfully, “Alexis is slowly getting better. She has regained vision in both eyes ... It could take several weeks before she is well enough to be released.”


Read More: https://vigilantnews.com/post/horrific-vaccine-injury-leaves-23-year-old-woman-fighting-for-her-life/


