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LIVE From the DC Gulags: Political Prisoners Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Action
High Hopes
High Hopes
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40 views • February 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Its been more than a year since January 6th, 2021, and for hundreds of President Trump's most loyal supporters, their home right now is a dark jail cell in DC.
One of those political prisoners is Jake Lang, who has been on the Stew Peters Show before to tell of the torture, the abuse, the denial of basic rights, that he and other protestors have experienced at the hands of woke DC guards. Jake Lang was able to sneak out another phone call today to announce that the political prisoners are all going on a hunger strike and demanding justice for this political persecution. You can support Jake Lang and the other political prisoners here: www.givesendgo.com/j6truth

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwu4d-live-from-the-dc-gulags-political-prisoners-go-on-hunger-strike-demand-acti.html
Keywords
current eventsabusepoliticspresident trumpjailtorturepersecutionwashington dcpolitical prisonershunger strikejanuary 6stew petersjake langdenial of rightsprotestsors wokeism
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