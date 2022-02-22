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Learning About Ukraine: An Interview With Veronika Kyrylenko
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71 views • February 22, 2022
Most Americans know very little about Ukraine. An exception is Veronika Kyrylenko, a naturalized American citizen who grew up in Ukraine and loves both her adopted homeland as well as the land of her birth. Kyrylenko is also a linguist and a regular contributor to The New American. In this interview with host Gary Benoit, she describes Ukraine and her people. She also points out that there is a big difference between the rulers and the ruled, just as there is in other countries where the rulers act to amass power and wealth while claiming to act in the interests of the people they are supposed to serve. And she recommends that her fellow Americans become involved to protect and restore American freedom, so it does not become another example of the despotisms that have been so common throughout history.
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