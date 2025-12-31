VAX PUSHING KENNEDY KILLED BY DEATH JAB

Tatiana Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy's Daughter, Dead at 35 | E! News

Dec 30, 2025 #enews #kennedyfamily #celebritydeath

John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, has died after a cancer battle. She was 35. "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning," her family shared in a statement posted to Instagram Dec. 30. "She will always be in our hearts."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=YveMdlwEMWc





###





A Battle with My Blood

When I was diagnosed with leukemia, my first thought was that this couldn’t be happening to me, to my family.

By Tatiana Schlossberg





Bobby is a known skeptic of vaccines, and I was especially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to get mine again, leaving me to spend the rest of my life immunocompromised, along with millions of cancer survivors, small children, and the elderly. Bobby has said, “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” Bobby probably doesn’t remember the millions of people who were paralyzed or killed by polio before the vaccine was available.

https://www.newyorkerDOTcom/culture/the-weekend-essay/a-battle-with-my-blood