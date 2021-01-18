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Hour ONE Part 1-4 of Dr Sherri Tenpenny's 8 Part Covid Series (MIRRORED)
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289 views • January 18, 2021
Hour ONE Part 1-4 of Dr Sherri Tenpenny's 8 Part Covid Series (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Vaccine Choice Canada at :-
https://www.brighteon.com/42c8431a-a286-4d96-a7f7-4207127a463f
HOUR ONE - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined VCC for an in-depth interview Jan 9/21 on her 8 Part Covid Series
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act."
― George Orwell
Become a VCC Choice Insider and receive invitations to powerful conversations like this: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/house-of-commons-e-petition/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Vaccine Choice Canada at :-
https://www.brighteon.com/42c8431a-a286-4d96-a7f7-4207127a463f
HOUR ONE - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joined VCC for an in-depth interview Jan 9/21 on her 8 Part Covid Series
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act."
― George Orwell
Become a VCC Choice Insider and receive invitations to powerful conversations like this: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/house-of-commons-e-petition/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
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