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Q: THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK! ADRENOCHROME: THE DEVIL'S DRUG! CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING+SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Broadcasts:




TRUMP STILL PRESIDENT! Q: OPTICS ARE IMPORTANT!




https://rumble.com/ve796h-trump-still-president-q-optics-are-importanat-china-joe-pretender-in-chief-.html




Q+ TRUMP: DO SOME REALLY BELIEVE THEIR CRIMES WILL GO UNPUNISHED?



https://rumble.com/ve6gj3-q-trump-do-some-really-believe-their-crimes-will-go-unpunished-suicide-week.html




Q: DEFINE BACK-CHANNEL! BOOM [ROASTED] MARCH 4TH NEW USA REPUBLIC DELTAS!




https://rumble.com/ve4fm3-q-define-back-channel-boom-roasted-march-4th-new-usa-republic-deltas-trump-.html





Q: WHEN DO YOU PLAY THE TRUMP CARD? ALL FOR A LARP!



https://rumble.com/ve3b0z-q-when-do-you-play-the-trump-card-all-for-a-larp-supreme-court-flop-time-fo.html




Q+ TRUMP: A WEEK TO REMEMBER! PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT! NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!



https://rumble.com/ve20k1-q-trump-a-week-to-remember-promises-made.-promises-kept-nothing-can-stop-wh.html




Accept & Share The Gospel of Jesus Christ! Be Born-again & Baptized in The Holy Spirit!



https://rumble.com/ve12yh-accept-and-share-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ-be-born-again-and-baptized-in-t.html




Q+ TRUMP SPEAKS! LATEST 3 INTERVIEWS! REST IN PEACE, RUSH.



https://rumble.com/vdz3op-q-trump-speaks-latest-3-interviews-rest-in-peace-rush-limbaugh-the-great-aw.html
Keywords
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