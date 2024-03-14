Create New Account
Never sign anything without reading it and if you can't read it DO NOT SIGN.
Puretrauma357
Published 14 hours ago

Especially with medical decisions. This is how they don't get sued and can do things without your verbal permission like give you or your baby vaccines. Know the law and sign UCC 1-308 if you have to! What does that mean? It reserves your rights but Google it.

