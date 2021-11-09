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Who Will Help Us! Many Severly Injured by Covid-19 Vaccines. Few Professionals Brave Enough to Help.
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143 views • November 09, 2021
“WHO WILL HELP US?”
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/who-will-help-us/
Devastating testimonies from people severely injured by Covid-19 vaccines, along with heartfelt pleas from top level medical professionals, in Washington D.C, all pleading for their voices to be heard.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/who-will-help-us/
Devastating testimonies from people severely injured by Covid-19 vaccines, along with heartfelt pleas from top level medical professionals, in Washington D.C, all pleading for their voices to be heard.
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