What Do "Unprecedented Weather Extremes" Have to Do With The End Times?!

The End Times Update - August 10, 2023 - Points of Interest:

-- Jesus said one sign of the times would be "seismos"...which means "waves of land, water, air..."

-- If it were not for the many other "signs of the times" being fulfilled for the first time in human history, it would be easy to assume this is just a temporary "wave of waves"...

-- Many headlines are using word/phrases as "unprecedented", "hottest on record", etc. -- All the weather changes have scientists scratching their heads!

-- Top military experts are warning the electrical grid is in danger of being hacked... -- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!

-- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Worldcoin [a universal digital currency and digital ID] is rolling out!

Current headlines on topics like this that fulfill Biblical prophecies can be good for affirming our faith!

THIS WEEK'S ENCOURAGING WORD: Daniel 7:24-27 NIV - 24 The ten horns are ten kings who will come from this kingdom. After them another king will arise, different from the earlier ones; he will subdue three kings. 25 He will speak against the Most High and oppress his holy people and try to change the set times and the laws. The holy people will be delivered into his hands for a time, times and half a time. 26 “‘But the court will sit, and his power will be taken away and completely destroyed forever. 27 Then the sovereignty, power and greatness of all the kingdoms under heaven will be handed over to the holy people of the Most High. His kingdom will be an everlasting kingdom, and all rulers will worship and obey him.’

