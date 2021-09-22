© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election Deception Part 5 - TRUST THE PLAN - A Film By MrTruthBomb
Follow
0
Share
Report
228 views • September 22, 2021
In this film we will look at how this entire Election Deception has actually been part of the plan by Trump and the Q-team Patriots to expose the Deep States methods of stealing elections to the unawakened masses.
This video was originally posted in December 2020.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Please subscribe:
X22Report -
https://x22report.com
IPOT -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
AWK -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkAzJ2vQgRyEDzHFiKOaQA
Venus Looking Glass -
https://venuslookingglass.bandcamp.com
Salty Cracker -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Chris Geo - Stop The Steal (MUSIC) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfPwUCUTH8E
BCP -
https://www.youtube.com/user/semajthethird
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
This video was originally posted in December 2020.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Please subscribe:
X22Report -
https://x22report.com
IPOT -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
AWK -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkAzJ2vQgRyEDzHFiKOaQA
Venus Looking Glass -
https://venuslookingglass.bandcamp.com
Salty Cracker -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Chris Geo - Stop The Steal (MUSIC) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfPwUCUTH8E
BCP -
https://www.youtube.com/user/semajthethird
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.