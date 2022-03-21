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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/21/22 Osteoporosis And Hyperparathyroidism
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70 views • March 21, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/21/22 Osteoporosis And Hyperparathyroidism
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Stating that countries whose people live longer lives also have volcanoes. Asserting the volcanic ash contain minerals that get deposited into the soils and oceans getting to the plants people eat. Contending than mineral deficiencies are the cause of most all diseases.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article colon cancer. Some 52,000 Americans will die this year from colon cancer. The Preventative Services Task Force is urging people over the age of 40 to get screened for the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.
Callers
Steven has high blood pressure and wants to lower it without drugs.John has high blood pressure and is finding it difficult to stay gluten free.
Nima has a friend experiencing suicidal thoughts but doesn't want to go on drugs.
Jill has osteoporosis and has been diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Stating that countries whose people live longer lives also have volcanoes. Asserting the volcanic ash contain minerals that get deposited into the soils and oceans getting to the plants people eat. Contending than mineral deficiencies are the cause of most all diseases.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article colon cancer. Some 52,000 Americans will die this year from colon cancer. The Preventative Services Task Force is urging people over the age of 40 to get screened for the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.
Callers
Steven has high blood pressure and wants to lower it without drugs.John has high blood pressure and is finding it difficult to stay gluten free.
Nima has a friend experiencing suicidal thoughts but doesn't want to go on drugs.
Jill has osteoporosis and has been diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism.
Keywords
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