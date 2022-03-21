Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/21/22 Osteoporosis And Hyperparathyroidism(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, March 21, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Stating that countries whose people live longer lives also have volcanoes. Asserting the volcanic ash contain minerals that get deposited into the soils and oceans getting to the plants people eat. Contending than mineral deficiencies are the cause of most all diseases.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article colon cancer. Some 52,000 Americans will die this year from colon cancer. The Preventative Services Task Force is urging people over the age of 40 to get screened for the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.CallersSteven has high blood pressure and wants to lower it without drugs.John has high blood pressure and is finding it difficult to stay gluten free.Nima has a friend experiencing suicidal thoughts but doesn't want to go on drugs.Jill has osteoporosis and has been diagnosed with hyperparathyroidism.