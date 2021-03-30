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Satan Shoes Sell Out In Less Than One Minute & Nike Is Suing Them
Aimless News
Aimless News
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61 views • March 30, 2021
Update: Nike Suing Manufacturer Of Shoes - https://www.tmz.com/2021/03/29/nike-sues-company-making-lil-nas-x-satan-shoes/

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Sources used in video:

Inspiring quotes - https://media.patriots.win/post/vo3h4Ytl.jpeg

Satan's gym shoe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/evil-nike-release-shoe-dedicated-satan-pentagon-human-blood-limited-edition-666-pairs/

Lil Nas X video, sick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6swmTBVI83k 2:00 mark on

Lil Nas X apologizes, not - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESf8Un3g9zM

Satan shoes sells out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/satanic-rapper-lil-nas-gloats-satan-shoe-human-blood-sells-20-minutes/

Wear masks, stay home for 10 years - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-supreme-court-judge-expects-people-will-be-forced-wear-masks-stay-home-ten-years

Fauci won't go away - https://thepostmillennial.com/fauci-kids-shouldnt-be-allowed-to-play-with-each-other-without-masks/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=9d0de41e3d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-9d0de41e3d-222254556

Massive sell off - https://www.rt.com/business/519419-wall-street-banks-block-trades/

Banks worried globally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/major-world-banks-warn-billions-losses-today-exit-positions-large-us-hedge-fund/

Eviction moratorium extended - https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2021/03/cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30/

CDC says no deaths from vaxx - https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/family-claims-kansas-woman-died-from-covid-19-vaccine-reaction/

Oops hold on CDC wrong - https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/26/cdc-2050-dead-following-covid-vaccines-as-300-deaths-added-this-week-16-deaths-from-new-jj-shot-producing-covid-symptoms/

No vaxx passports in Florida - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/22/desantis-says-no-way-to-covid-19-passports-in-florida-while-jersey-gov-pushes-vaccine-card-1048296/

Finally a victory for sanity - https://nypost.com/2021/03/27/prof-who-refused-transgender-students-pronouns-wins-in-court/

Military going full woke - https://libertysentinel.org/bidens-woke-military-read-the-insane-garbage-being-pushed-on-us-troops

That didn't take long, defund police - https://neonnettle.com/news/14685-los-angeles-votes-for-36m-police-funding-increase-as-crime-skyrockets

Democrats are hypocrites again - https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/democrats-call-filibuster-racist-but-they-used-it-over-300-times-last-year/

Epstein didn't kill himself - https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/27/if-only-jeffrey-epstein-had-lived-to-see-this-biden-admin-suspends-fbi-background-checks-for-caregivers-for-migrant-children-n351402

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376623193578905600


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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