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Satan Shoes Sell Out In Less Than One Minute & Nike Is Suing Them
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61 views • March 30, 2021
Update: Nike Suing Manufacturer Of Shoes - https://www.tmz.com/2021/03/29/nike-sues-company-making-lil-nas-x-satan-shoes/
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Sources used in video:
Inspiring quotes - https://media.patriots.win/post/vo3h4Ytl.jpeg
Satan's gym shoe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/evil-nike-release-shoe-dedicated-satan-pentagon-human-blood-limited-edition-666-pairs/
Lil Nas X video, sick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6swmTBVI83k 2:00 mark on
Lil Nas X apologizes, not - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESf8Un3g9zM
Satan shoes sells out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/satanic-rapper-lil-nas-gloats-satan-shoe-human-blood-sells-20-minutes/
Wear masks, stay home for 10 years - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-supreme-court-judge-expects-people-will-be-forced-wear-masks-stay-home-ten-years
Fauci won't go away - https://thepostmillennial.com/fauci-kids-shouldnt-be-allowed-to-play-with-each-other-without-masks/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=9d0de41e3d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-9d0de41e3d-222254556
Massive sell off - https://www.rt.com/business/519419-wall-street-banks-block-trades/
Banks worried globally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/major-world-banks-warn-billions-losses-today-exit-positions-large-us-hedge-fund/
Eviction moratorium extended - https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2021/03/cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30/
CDC says no deaths from vaxx - https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/family-claims-kansas-woman-died-from-covid-19-vaccine-reaction/
Oops hold on CDC wrong - https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/26/cdc-2050-dead-following-covid-vaccines-as-300-deaths-added-this-week-16-deaths-from-new-jj-shot-producing-covid-symptoms/
No vaxx passports in Florida - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/22/desantis-says-no-way-to-covid-19-passports-in-florida-while-jersey-gov-pushes-vaccine-card-1048296/
Finally a victory for sanity - https://nypost.com/2021/03/27/prof-who-refused-transgender-students-pronouns-wins-in-court/
Military going full woke - https://libertysentinel.org/bidens-woke-military-read-the-insane-garbage-being-pushed-on-us-troops
That didn't take long, defund police - https://neonnettle.com/news/14685-los-angeles-votes-for-36m-police-funding-increase-as-crime-skyrockets
Democrats are hypocrites again - https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/democrats-call-filibuster-racist-but-they-used-it-over-300-times-last-year/
Epstein didn't kill himself - https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/27/if-only-jeffrey-epstein-had-lived-to-see-this-biden-admin-suspends-fbi-background-checks-for-caregivers-for-migrant-children-n351402
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376623193578905600
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 10 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Inspiring quotes - https://media.patriots.win/post/vo3h4Ytl.jpeg
Satan's gym shoe - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/evil-nike-release-shoe-dedicated-satan-pentagon-human-blood-limited-edition-666-pairs/
Lil Nas X video, sick - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6swmTBVI83k 2:00 mark on
Lil Nas X apologizes, not - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESf8Un3g9zM
Satan shoes sells out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/satanic-rapper-lil-nas-gloats-satan-shoe-human-blood-sells-20-minutes/
Wear masks, stay home for 10 years - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-supreme-court-judge-expects-people-will-be-forced-wear-masks-stay-home-ten-years
Fauci won't go away - https://thepostmillennial.com/fauci-kids-shouldnt-be-allowed-to-play-with-each-other-without-masks/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=9d0de41e3d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-9d0de41e3d-222254556
Massive sell off - https://www.rt.com/business/519419-wall-street-banks-block-trades/
Banks worried globally - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/major-world-banks-warn-billions-losses-today-exit-positions-large-us-hedge-fund/
Eviction moratorium extended - https://wtop.com/coronavirus/2021/03/cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30/
CDC says no deaths from vaxx - https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/family-claims-kansas-woman-died-from-covid-19-vaccine-reaction/
Oops hold on CDC wrong - https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/26/cdc-2050-dead-following-covid-vaccines-as-300-deaths-added-this-week-16-deaths-from-new-jj-shot-producing-covid-symptoms/
No vaxx passports in Florida - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/22/desantis-says-no-way-to-covid-19-passports-in-florida-while-jersey-gov-pushes-vaccine-card-1048296/
Finally a victory for sanity - https://nypost.com/2021/03/27/prof-who-refused-transgender-students-pronouns-wins-in-court/
Military going full woke - https://libertysentinel.org/bidens-woke-military-read-the-insane-garbage-being-pushed-on-us-troops
That didn't take long, defund police - https://neonnettle.com/news/14685-los-angeles-votes-for-36m-police-funding-increase-as-crime-skyrockets
Democrats are hypocrites again - https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/democrats-call-filibuster-racist-but-they-used-it-over-300-times-last-year/
Epstein didn't kill himself - https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/27/if-only-jeffrey-epstein-had-lived-to-see-this-biden-admin-suspends-fbi-background-checks-for-caregivers-for-migrant-children-n351402
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1376623193578905600
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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