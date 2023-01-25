https://gettr.com/post/p2665ikf3f7 1/23/2023【GETTR COIN Pilot Launch】GETTR’s technology team combines blockchain and AI technology, wireless network and the Internet with the aim of tearing down the Great Firewall of Communist China and directly challenging the dictatorial government's monopoly and manipulation of social media; with the concept of "Using GETTR means spending time. Spending time on GETTR earns GETTR coins", the introduction of GETTR Coin will realize a modern profit model for social media

#GETTR #blockchain #AI #wirelessnetwork #Internet #GreatFirewall #dictatorship #profitmodelforsocialmedia





1/23/2023【盖特币全球特邀上线】盖特技术团队将区块链、AI、无线网络和互联网结合起来准备拆毁中共的防火墙，直接挑战独裁政府对社交媒体的垄断和操纵；以”使用即时间，使用即金钱”为理念的盖特币将实现社交媒体现代化的盈利模式

#盖特 #区块链 #人工智能 #无线网络 #互联网 #防火墙 #独裁政府 #社交媒体盈利模式