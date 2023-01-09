RICHARD LEONARD SHOW Soldiers Need to Be RE-ENGAGED Not Reintegrated

The Richard Leonard Show
January 8, 2023
This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we are joined by Jason Ous to discuss why Veteran Affairs should do away with the term reintegration, and begin pursuing reengagement instead
This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24hpaw-richard-leonard-show-soldiers-need-to-be-rengaged-not-reintegrated.html
