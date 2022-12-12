When The Truth Offends Those With Itching Ears

Jesus says come out of her my people; the devil is saying the same thing.
Jesus has a virgin bride (Church); the devil wants a harlot bride (Church)
The 144000 are chosen from amongst the Virgins of Christ.
