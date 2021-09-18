© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PIZZAMAN: El Cholo (Ep. 1)
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • September 18, 2021
It's Pizza Time! In the pilot episode of this new comedy show, Pizzaman must deliver to the most violent guy in town; El Cholo. Will Coworker, who has issues of her own, get there in time to save him?
Pizzaman is now an Official Selection for
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Awards and Showing Oct 7 & 9, 2021
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Girardo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproduction/
Pizzaman is now an Official Selection for
Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com
East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org
Awards and Showing Oct 7 & 9, 2021
Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy...
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Andres Girardo (El Cholo) https://www.instagram.com/officialandresgiraldo/
We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproduction/
Keywords
comedyseason 1funny videobloopersweb seriesfamilia salas productionpizzamanseason onecharacters to loveoriginal scorecharacters to hatefunny bloopersfilm studentsfunny seriesoriginal web seriesfunny web seriesindie web serieshave a laughfunny charactersbehind the scenesexy performersyou tube seriesshort formnaughty charactersfestival selection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.