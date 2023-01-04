Money What It Is And What It Is Not

Money is not a source of risk. Money is not just
a measure of value. Money also measures faith. We cannot reduce risk for others
by doing nothing. To reduce risk we have to demonstrate faith in others. To
create real money is to create real value through works of faith. Only works of
faith produce value for others. Money is not an asset. Money does not produce
debt or risk or pose a threat of loss. Money does not measure the inherent
value of an asset. If what you use as money contains in itself, inherent value,
it is a currency but it is not money.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.