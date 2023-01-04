Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Money What It Is And What It Is Not
20 views
channel image
The Hard Right View
Published Yesterday |

Money is not a source of risk. Money is not just a measure of value. Money also measures faith. We cannot reduce risk for others by doing nothing. To reduce risk we have to demonstrate faith in others. To create real money is to create real value through works of faith. Only works of faith produce value for others. Money is not an asset. Money does not produce debt or risk or pose a threat of loss. Money does not measure the inherent value of an asset. If what you use as money contains in itself, inherent value, it is a currency but it is not money. 

Keywords
taxationmoneycurrencyinflationend debt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket