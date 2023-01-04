Money What It Is And What It Is Not

Money is not a source of risk. Money is not just a measure of value. Money also measures faith. We cannot reduce risk for others by doing nothing. To reduce risk we have to demonstrate faith in others. To create real money is to create real value through works of faith. Only works of faith produce value for others. Money is not an asset. Money does not produce debt or risk or pose a threat of loss. Money does not measure the inherent value of an asset. If what you use as money contains in itself, inherent value, it is a currency but it is not money.

